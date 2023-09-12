Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Slight Shower Chance with Nearby Front, Better Chance by Weekend

By Richard Berler
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cold front has stalled out near San Antonio. We remain in the hot air south of the front. A weak upper level disturbance moving east above the front brings just a slight shower chance Wednesday evening. A deeper layer of moisture with air more buoyant to rise offers a better chance of showers and thundershowers in the area between Friday night and Sunday morning.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident involving school bus and train reported on Santa Maria Ave.
Accident involving school bus and train reported on Santa Maria Ave.
Seven people injured following shooting at Texas-Mexico Border
Seven people injured following shooting at Texas-Mexico Border
Options to help you say goodbye to your pet
KGNS On Your Side: Options to help you say goodbye to your pet
Summer heat continues, then rain chances by the end of this week
Summer heat continues, then rain chances by the end of this week
Laredo police mourns the loss of retired officer
Laredo police mourns the loss of retired officer

Latest News

Rain chances will increase late this week
Rain chances will increase late this week
Rain chances will increase late this week
Rain chances will increase late this week
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Rain Chance With Front Late Week
Summer heat continues, then rain chances by the end of this week
Summer heat continues, then rain chances by the end of this week