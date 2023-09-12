Slight Shower Chance with Nearby Front, Better Chance by Weekend

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cold front has stalled out near San Antonio. We remain in the hot air south of the front. A weak upper level disturbance moving east above the front brings just a slight shower chance Wednesday evening. A deeper layer of moisture with air more buoyant to rise offers a better chance of showers and thundershowers in the area between Friday night and Sunday morning.

