UISD continues investigation of bus and train accident

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The investigation into an accident involving a UISD bus and a train on Monday, September 11, is ongoing.

The accident happened at the intersection of Calton and Santa Maria, but fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result.

UISD has confirmed that they are actively seeking video footage of the accident, which is expected to come from Union Pacific, the company operating the train.

In addition to the video footage, UISD is also awaiting the results of alcohol and drug tests conducted on the bus driver involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, as the investigation proceeds, the bus driver has been assigned to work as a bus monitor on other buses. This role entails providing oversight and monitoring to students while aboard the bus, but it does not involve operating the vehicle.

