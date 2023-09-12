Shop Local
WATCH: DPS releases footage of human smuggling bust on Mines Road

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Over the weekend, a human smuggling operation led to the discovery of 17 individuals crammed inside a flatbed trailer. Today, Tuesday, September 12, officials from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) have released footage of the moments during the traffic stop that uncovered the incident.

Special agents from the Texas DPS Criminal Investigations Division (CID) located a white Ford F-350 truck pulling a flatbed trailer, raising suspicions of illegal activities.

DPS special agents, in collaboration with a DPS trooper, conducted the traffic stop on Mines Road. They proceeded to search the trailer where they found 17 illegal immigrants, including two adult females, 14 adult males, and one male juvenile from Mexico and Guatemala, inside a box container beneath the flatbed. The video footage shows the lack of proper ventilation.

Following the traffic stop, all 17 migrants were referred to the U.S. Border Patrol for further processing and investigation into their immigration status.

34-year-old Alfredo Alvarez, the driver and confirmed Tango gang member, was taken into custody and is currently held at Webb County Jail. Alvarez now faces 17 counts of smuggling of persons with the likelihood of serious bodily injury.

