20-year-old injured in south Laredo shooting

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Police are investigating a shooting that happened in south Laredo Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened at the 3800 block of Yvonne Ramirez Ct. after 6 p.m.

Authorities say a 20-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.

He was taken by private car.

Back in January, a shooting was reported in the same area after an altercation between teens.

No word yet if both cases are connected.

