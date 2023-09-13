Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

20-year-old injured in south Laredo shooting

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Police are investigating a shooting that happened in south Laredo Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened at the 3800 block of Yvonne Ramirez Ct. after 6 p.m.

Authorities say a 20-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.

He was taken by private car.

Back in January, a shooting was reported in the same area after an altercation between teens.

No word yet if both cases are connected.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo police cadet accidentally shoots himself at local shooting range
Laredo police cadet accidentally shoots himself at local shooting range
Hombre sentado en paso elevado de Loop 20 causa Movilización Policiaca
Laredo Police dealing with emotionally distressed man on loop 20
Eight Laredoans involved in rollover accident in western Minnesota
Laredo police mourns the loss of retired officer
Laredo police mourns the loss of retired officer
Laredo police manage traffic gridlock amid train and tractor trailer jam

Latest News

20-year-old injured in south Laredo shooting
Man taken to hospital after accident involving motorcycle on Shiloh Dr.
UHS HOSA INTERVIEW
UHS HOSA to host health lecture series
Man taken to hospital after accident involving motorcycle on Shiloh Dr.