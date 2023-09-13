Body found near I-35 and mile marker 27

WEBB COUNTY. (KGNS) - Authorities have launched a death investigation after a body was found near I-35 and mile marker 27 not too far from the Border Patrol checkpoint.

The incident was reported on Wednesday at around 5 p.m.

According to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office, the body of a man was found near mile marker 27.

No word on the cause of death or the man’s identity at this moment, the Webb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.