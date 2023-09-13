Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Body found near I-35 and mile marker 27

The Mexia Police department found a dead body at a local business.
The Mexia Police department found a dead body at a local business.(MGN)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBB COUNTY. (KGNS) - Authorities have launched a death investigation after a body was found near I-35 and mile marker 27 not too far from the Border Patrol checkpoint.

The incident was reported on Wednesday at around 5 p.m.

According to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office, the body of a man was found near mile marker 27.

No word on the cause of death or the man’s identity at this moment, the Webb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo police cadet accidentally shoots himself at local shooting range
Laredo police cadet accidentally shoots himself at local shooting range
Hombre sentado en paso elevado de Loop 20 causa Movilización Policiaca
Update: Laredo Police help distraught man near Loop 20 overpass
Eight Laredoans involved in rollover accident in western Minnesota
Laredo police mourns the loss of retired officer
Laredo police mourns the loss of retired officer
Laredo police manage traffic gridlock amid train and tractor trailer jam

Latest News

10p newscast recording
Rio Bravo mayoral race faces residency challenge ahead of November special election
10p newscast recording
Parents protest changes to bus routes in United ISD
6a newscast recording
Laredo Police help distraught man near Loop 20 overpass
Laredo stage two water conservation plan
City utilities director gives update on stage two water conservation efforts