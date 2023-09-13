Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

‘The Brady Bunch’ house sells for $3.2 million

The home, famous for its exterior featured on “The Brady Bunch,” recently sold for $3.2 million...
The home, famous for its exterior featured on “The Brady Bunch,” recently sold for $3.2 million – nearly 42% below asking.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – “The Brady Bunch” house just sold for over $3 million.

Believe it or not, that was far below the asking price.

The home, famous for its exterior featured on “The Brady Bunch,” recently sold for $3.2 million – nearly 42% below asking. It was listed in May for $5.5 million.

That’s not even how much HGTV paid for the property in 2018, before investing thousands in it for a complete remodel.

According to the Zillow listing, the home was meticulously rebuilt and designed to replicate the set of the 1970s sitcom. It even features Greg’s remodeled attic space.

The listing says it’s believed to be the second most photographed home in the U.S. behind the White House.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo police cadet accidentally shoots himself at local shooting range
Laredo police cadet accidentally shoots himself at local shooting range
Hombre sentado en paso elevado de Loop 20 causa Movilización Policiaca
Laredo Police dealing with emotionally distressed man on loop 20
Laredo police mourns the loss of retired officer
Laredo police mourns the loss of retired officer
Eight Laredoans involved in rollover accident in western Minnesota
Laredo police manage traffic gridlock amid train and tractor trailer jam

Latest News

The fast-food chain hopes to add mobile thru lanes to more locations in 2024.
Chick-fil-A launches express drive-thru lane for mobile orders only
Danelo Cavalcante, who was serving a life sentence for murder in a Pennsylvania prison when he...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante arrested after 2 weeks on the run in Pennsylvania
William Null answers questions from his defense attorney Damian Nunzio on Monday, Sept 11,...
Jury urged to convict 3 in last trial tied to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot
Witness attorney Brandon Cammack, center, testifies during the impeachment trial for Texas...
Woman with whom Texas AG Ken Paxton is said to have had an affair expected to testify at impeachment