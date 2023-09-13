City utilities director gives update on stage two water conservation efforts

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Stage two of the water conservation plan has been effective, according to the city utilities director.

The city of Laredo entered the second stage of the water conservation drought plan back on August 23rd.

Since then, the city utilities director has reported an improvement in water use and more volume in the storage tank.

Although there have been a few notices, the director reported compliance from those notices for the most part.

However, he says there is one area residents can improve on.

City of Laredo Utilities Director Arturo Garcia says, “Right now, the heaviest use has been in irrigation. I know with these hot summer days, people have been planting new grasses, so there is a lot of water being used for irrigation. I know with the recent rains, I’ve noticed people were irrigating when it was raining. So, it’s just a matter of maintaining your system and making sure your systems are working right.”

Garcia went on to say he doesn’t expect to enter another phase, but hopes, weather permitting, that incoming cooler temperatures will supplement water conservation efforts.

He also said rain forecasted for this weekend should also help.

