Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 3

A closer look at hot car deaths. How poor sleep could signal a more serious issue. Plus, a beekeeper teaches the next generation.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Dozens of children are killed in hot cars every year in the U.S. We reveal the new technology that’s rolling out in hopes of preventing more deaths – and why advocates say it doesn’t go far enough. Plus, if you toss and turn in your sleep, it could be a sign of a more serious issue, according to doctors, and we show you how a beekeeper is raising the next generation of enthusiasts.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo police cadet accidentally shoots himself at local shooting range
Laredo police cadet accidentally shoots himself at local shooting range
Hombre sentado en paso elevado de Loop 20 causa Movilización Policiaca
Laredo Police dealing with emotionally distressed man on loop 20
Laredo police mourns the loss of retired officer
Laredo police mourns the loss of retired officer
Eight Laredoans involved in rollover accident in western Minnesota
Laredo police manage traffic gridlock amid train and tractor trailer jam

Latest News

Hombre sentado en paso elevado de Loop 20 causa Movilización Policiaca
Laredo Police dealing with emotionally distressed man on loop 20
Hombre sentado en paso elevado de Loop 20 causa Movilización Policiaca
Hombre sentado en paso elevado de Loop 20 causa Movilización Policiaca
New COVID-19 booster shots expected to roll out soon
New COVID-19 booster shots expected to roll out soon
New COVID-19 booster shots expected to roll out soon
New COVID-19 booster shots expected to roll out soon
Eight Laredoans involved in rollover accident in western Minnesota