Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Laredo College hosting job fair at south campus

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Mark your calendars for tomorrow -- Laredo College is hosting a job fair at their south campus.

Job seekers are encouraged to head to the Laredo College South Campus on South Zapata Highway for the job fair.

The fair takes place from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Billy Hall Jr. Student Center where over 40 employers are expected to be on site.

Organizers say they’ll take applications, resumes, and employers could even interview and hire on the spot.

Laredo College Career Services Associate Director Sal Sciaraffa III says your next job can be in any one of these industries.

“We have different employers from transportation, logistics, education, from health areas,” he told us. “So we’ll have dentist companies, we’ll have education--both school districts-- Laredo College, transportation companies, and general business as well.”

Those who want help with their resumes or with their interview skills can head to the Laredo College Workforce Development Center.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo police cadet accidentally shoots himself at local shooting range
Laredo police cadet accidentally shoots himself at local shooting range
Hombre sentado en paso elevado de Loop 20 causa Movilización Policiaca
Update: Laredo Police help distraught man near Loop 20 overpass
Eight Laredoans involved in rollover accident in western Minnesota
Laredo police mourns the loss of retired officer
Laredo police mourns the loss of retired officer
Laredo police manage traffic gridlock amid train and tractor trailer jam

Latest News

10p newscast recording
Parents protest changes to bus routes in United ISD
6a newscast recording
Laredo Police help distraught man near Loop 20 overpass
Laredo stage two water conservation plan
City utilities director gives update on stage two water conservation efforts
Laredo stage two water conservation plan
City of Laredo Utilities Director sees progress on water conservation efforts