Laredo College hosting job fair at south campus

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Mark your calendars for tomorrow -- Laredo College is hosting a job fair at their south campus.

Job seekers are encouraged to head to the Laredo College South Campus on South Zapata Highway for the job fair.

The fair takes place from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Billy Hall Jr. Student Center where over 40 employers are expected to be on site.

Organizers say they’ll take applications, resumes, and employers could even interview and hire on the spot.

Laredo College Career Services Associate Director Sal Sciaraffa III says your next job can be in any one of these industries.

“We have different employers from transportation, logistics, education, from health areas,” he told us. “So we’ll have dentist companies, we’ll have education--both school districts-- Laredo College, transportation companies, and general business as well.”

Those who want help with their resumes or with their interview skills can head to the Laredo College Workforce Development Center.

