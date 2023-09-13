Shop Local
Laredo Health looking for health services providers for non-governmental agencies

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - In an effort to help provide health services to migrants arriving at our border, the City of Laredo is seeking proposals from medical agencies.

As migrants continue to arrive and be processed at our border, health providers will work with nongovernmental organizations such as Catholic Charities and the Holding Institute to care for them when they arrive.

Dr. Richard Chamberlain said its important for migrants to be able to have access to healthcare as they are moving through the city to their final destination.

“When they do get to the City of Laredo, there are issues with maybe with some minor cuts, scrapes, burns that do need attention um some gastrointestinal fever, some very mild symptoms that an organization can help support those operations,” said Dr. Chamberlain.

Dr. Chamberlain adds that once the companies are contracted, they will be working certain hours with the non-governmental organizations.

Agencies that are interested in applying for the proposal can reach out to the City of Laredo Purchasing Department by calling (956) 790-1800.

