Laredo Police Cadet recovering after accidentally shooting himself during training exercise

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A Laredo Police Cadet is recovering after he accidentally shot himself during a training session Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities received a call at around 2:40 p.m. regarding an accidental shooting that happened at the law enforcement shooting range on Highway 59.

According to police, the cadets were undergoing a training involving target practice which is when the cadet accidentally shot himself in the leg.

Jose Espinoza with the Laredo Police Department says the incident will be investigated by the office of internal affairs.

“We’re going to wait for him to recover and it’s going to be up to the review board to see if he’s going to continue with the in-service training or maybe receive some additional training with his weapon,” said Espinoza.

The cadet was released from the hospital later in the afternoon and the investigation remains ongoing.

