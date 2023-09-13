Shop Local
LISD and Laredo Fire educate students on fentanyl dangers

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - In a joint effort to raise awareness on the dangers of fentanyl, LISD and the Laredo Fire Department have teamed up to present critical information to students at several middle schools this week.

The initiative aims to educate students about the severe risks associated with the deadly drug, which can often be deceptively disguised as candy.

These presentations serve as a stark reminder that fentanyl poses a real and immediate threat.

“Especially now with Halloween coming around, there’s this drug, rainbow fentanyl, and it looks like a nerd candy,” said Christen Middle School Principal Jose Deleon. “It’s very important that our kids are aware of it, so when they do their trick-or-treating, they’re aware that there’s this drug that exists that looks like candy but that it can kill them.”

As of this year, Laredo has witnessed 46 overdose deaths, including a 15-year-old.

