Man taken to hospital after accident involving motorcycle on Shiloh Dr.

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man on a motorcycle is in serious condition at a local hospital after being involved in an accident Wednesday morning on Shiloh Drive.

According to a spokesperson for the Laredo Police Department, the motorcyclist was on driving eastbound on Shiloh when a red pickup truck was turning into a business parking lot.

The driver of the truck then crashed into the motorcyclist, preliminary reports indicate the driver of the red pickup did not see the motorcyclist before the collision.

The motorcyclist was identified as a 21-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the moment of impact.

The driver of the red truck was cited by police. The investigation on the accident is ongoing.

