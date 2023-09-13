Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Man taken to hospital after accident involving motorcycle on Shiloh Dr.

By Alex Cano
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man on a motorcycle is in serious condition at a local hospital after being involved in an accident Wednesday morning on Shiloh Drive.

According to a spokesperson for the Laredo Police Department, the motorcyclist was on driving eastbound on Shiloh when a red pickup truck was turning into a business parking lot.

The driver of the truck then crashed into the motorcyclist, preliminary reports indicate the driver of the red pickup did not see the motorcyclist before the collision.

The motorcyclist was identified as a 21-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the moment of impact.

The driver of the red truck was cited by police. The investigation on the accident is ongoing.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo police cadet accidentally shoots himself at local shooting range
Laredo police cadet accidentally shoots himself at local shooting range
Hombre sentado en paso elevado de Loop 20 causa Movilización Policiaca
Laredo Police dealing with emotionally distressed man on loop 20
Laredo police mourns the loss of retired officer
Laredo police mourns the loss of retired officer
Eight Laredoans involved in rollover accident in western Minnesota
Laredo police manage traffic gridlock amid train and tractor trailer jam

Latest News

UHS HOSA INTERVIEW
UHS HOSA to host health lecture series
Man taken to hospital after accident involving motorcycle on Shiloh Dr.
Hombre sentado en paso elevado de Loop 20 causa Movilización Policiaca
Laredo Police dealing with emotionally distressed man on loop 20
Hombre sentado en paso elevado de Loop 20 causa Movilización Policiaca
Hombre sentado en paso elevado de Loop 20 causa Movilización Policiaca