Pet of the Week: Kim Bark-dashian

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, the Laredo Animal Care Services introduces us to a dog that has the namesake of a reality TV star.

Kim Barkdashian is seven-years-old but she’s very calm, and is also a very good listener.

Kim is one of many pets looking for a forever home at the Laredo animal shelter.

If you would like to adopt her, you can stop by the shelter located at 5202 Maher Avenue or call 956-625-1860.

All they ask is for a valid ID to fill out the application.

