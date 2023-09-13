Shop Local
Rain chances return by the end of the week .

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning, warm and humid with temps in the 70s. The heat will continue in the southern part of Texas with partly sunny skies and scorching temperatures, highs will range from 90 to 102 degrees. The combination of humidity and hot temperatures will lead to heat index values of 105 - 109F. Areas that are expected to get some rain will be in the northern, eastern, and western parts of Texas (San Antonio, Austin, Victoria, Houston, and Dallas). The return of rain chances for Webb will begin Friday afternoon and increasing throughout the weekend. The cloud coverage and rainfall are expected to slightly drop temperatures in the 90s this weekend into early next week. Tonight, warm and muggy in the 90s, expected to reach a low of 79 with breezy condition. Have a great day and stay weather aware.

