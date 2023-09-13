Shop Local
Slim Shower Chance Tonight, Good Chance on Weekend

By Richard Berler
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -We are in the hot air south of a front that has edged into south Texas a little north of us. A weak upper level disturbance will move eastward along the front tonight, bringing a slim shower chance. The chances are better in Maverick and Dimmit counties. A deepening layer of humid air, and rising motion with another upper level disturbance will bring good chances of showers late Friday night and during the weekend. With the clouds, temperatures during the weekend will be lower.

