UHS HOSA to host health lecture series

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The lectures will feature guest speakers consisting of professionals and directors of medical institutions in the Laredo community.

The first lecture will feature AHEC and is from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 13th at the UHS Main Library.

Other lectures are scheduled for September 21st. October 12th, November 8th and November 30th.

For more information email Diego Gorecki, President of HOSA at United High School dgoreckihosapresident@gmail.com.

