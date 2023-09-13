Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

UHS HOSA to host health lecture series

The first lecture is at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 13th
By Ruben Villarreal
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The lectures will feature guest speakers consisting of professionals and directors of medical institutions in the Laredo community.

The first lecture will feature AHEC and is from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 13th at the UHS Main Library.

Other lectures are scheduled for September 21st. October 12th, November 8th and November 30th.

For more information email Diego Gorecki, President of HOSA at United High School dgoreckihosapresident@gmail.com.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo police cadet accidentally shoots himself at local shooting range
Laredo police cadet accidentally shoots himself at local shooting range
Hombre sentado en paso elevado de Loop 20 causa Movilización Policiaca
Laredo Police dealing with emotionally distressed man on loop 20
Laredo police mourns the loss of retired officer
Laredo police mourns the loss of retired officer
Eight Laredoans involved in rollover accident in western Minnesota
Laredo police manage traffic gridlock amid train and tractor trailer jam

Latest News

Man taken to hospital after accident involving motorcycle on Shiloh Dr.
Motorcycle Ax on Shiloh Dr.
Man taken to hospital after accident involving motorcycle on Shiloh Dr.
Hombre sentado en paso elevado de Loop 20 causa Movilización Policiaca
Laredo Police dealing with emotionally distressed man on loop 20
Hombre sentado en paso elevado de Loop 20 causa Movilización Policiaca
Hombre sentado en paso elevado de Loop 20 causa Movilización Policiaca