Webb County Constable speaks on criminal activity near Tres Laredos Park

WEBB COUNTY, TX . (KGNS) - Federal and state agencies along the Rio Grande have increased security efforts.

Many are saying the evening hours are the most active for illegal activity.

“So, you have a little bit of everything from illegal crossing of bodies to narcotics, warrants people doing illegal activities out on the streets itself you name it,” said Webb County Constable Pct. One Guadalupe Gomez.

According to Gomez, there are many hot spots where they try to spot illegal activity.

Some neighborhoods include San Francisco Javier, La Ladrillera and Tres Laredo’s Park.

According to Constable Gomez, with intel from federal agencies, they can see the illegal activities that happen near the park area.

Even though these types of crimes are ongoing smugglers are finding creative ways to get their job done.

“Some individuals from Mexico do cross they do hide packages within rocks and stuff like that… those that are fishing or pretending to fish do sometimes are on the same page on what’s going on and they take off with the package and whatever is inside,” said Gomez.

During May 2023 to September the constable’s office has detained 31 undocumented immigrants, conducted 393 traffic stop along the riverbanks.

Constable Gomez says overdoses in this jurisdiction are increasing at an alarming problem.

“I’ve looked at the numbers and for precinct one there seems to be a majority I would say of 50% of the overdoses are happening within our precinct it is sad to say but it’s happening.”

KGNS News spoke to people living near the Rio Grande off-camera.

Many were unwilling to show their face, voice, or name on camera for fear of retaliation; however, many stated that criminal activity happens on a daily basis but normally during the night hours.

They confirm seeing more law enforcement presence during late night hours in hopes that their neighborhood returns to the quiet and safe area they once knew.

