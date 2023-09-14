Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Hot Friday, Showers Friday night/Weekend

By Richard Berler
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -One more day of 100F heat if clouds hold off long enough during Friday. A deepening layer of moist air, buoyant to rise to form rain clouds will arrive Friday night. This, along with upper level disturbances will bring a decent shower and thundershower chance during the Friday night through Sunday time period. With the clouds and showers, daytime temperatures will be lower, but it will humid during the weekend.

Body found near I-35 and mile marker 27
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Slim Shower Chance Tonight, Good Chance on Weekend
