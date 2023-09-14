Hot Friday, Showers Friday night/Weekend

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -One more day of 100F heat if clouds hold off long enough during Friday. A deepening layer of moist air, buoyant to rise to form rain clouds will arrive Friday night. This, along with upper level disturbances will bring a decent shower and thundershower chance during the Friday night through Sunday time period. With the clouds and showers, daytime temperatures will be lower, but it will humid during the weekend.

