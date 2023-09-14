Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

KGNS and Telemundo Laredo to celebrate Mexican Independence Day at El Portal

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - KGNS and Telemundo Laredo will be broadcasting an entire show from El Portal to celebrate Mexico’s Independence Day, Dieciséis de Septiembre.

Telemundo En Tu Casa will be live and on location.

There will be several festivities from live music performed by a local high school mariachi group to colorful dance of ballet folklorico.

The broadcast starts on Friday, Sept. 15 at 11 a.m.

We will also be live streaming on our YouTube Channel. 

Remember to subscribe to watch the latest videos.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found near I-35 and mile marker 27
Body found near I-35 and mile marker 27
Officer Involved Shooting in Williston
20-year-old injured in south Laredo shooting
Motorcycle Ax on Shiloh Dr.
Man taken to hospital after accident involving motorcycle on Shiloh Dr.
Hombre sentado en paso elevado de Loop 20 causa Movilización Policiaca
Update: Laredo Police help distraught man near Loop 20 overpass
Rain chances return by the end of the week .
Rain chances return by the end of the week .

Latest News

New protective window film on glass to protect from intruders at Laredo schools
KGNS and Telemundo Laredo to celebrate Mexican Independence Day at El Portal
Several agencies celebrate truck drivers
Truck drivers honored and appreciated during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week
Several agencies celebrate truck drivers
Several associations team up for National Truck Drivers Appreciation Week