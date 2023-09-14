Shop Local
Laredo and Nuevo Laredo ready to celebrate Mexican Independence Day with ‘Grito’ ceremony

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Both Laredo and Nuevo Laredo are uniting for a night of Mexican pride and celebration.

The City of Laredo, in collaboration with the Mexican General Consulate in Laredo, extends an invitation to the entire community to join the traditional Mexican Independence Day celebration taking place on Friday, September 15. The event commemorates the historic event that ignited the fight for Mexico’s independence from Spanish colonial rule.

What makes this celebration even more special is that it’s open to all, with admission being entirely free. Monsérrat Gutiérrez, representing the Mexican Consulate in Laredo for Community and Cultural Affairs, shared some details about what attendees can expect: “We have antojitos Mexicanos, snacks. We invite you to come enjoy Mariachi Arrieros, Grupo Los Romeritos, and the ballet folklórico from the Instituto Cultural Mexicano y Compañía de Danza de Nuevo Laredo.”

The festivities will kick off tomorrow at El Portal in front of the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo, starting at 6 p.m. As the evening progresses, the highlight of the celebration, the traditional Grito ceremony, will take place at 8 p.m.

