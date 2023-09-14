Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Laredo streets awash in Mexican colors as Independence Day nears

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo is embracing the vibrant hues of Mexico as vendors set up shop on various street corners, offering an enticing array of colorful Mexican items for sale, all in preparation for the Mexican Independence Day celebrations. Among these lively marketplaces is one located at the intersection of San Bernardo and Jackson.

From charro hats to iconic Mexican flags, there is no shortage of items to help residents immerse themselves in the festive spirit that is sweeping through Laredo. With numerous schools in the area also gearing up to celebrate the occasion, parents and children alike are eager to don their finest Mexican attire and partake in the forthcoming festivities.

Elisa Jimenez, one of the local vendors, shared her excitement about the upcoming celebration: “This is the only day we have to dress like this. Because the other days, we don’t have this kind of party. Today it is party time.”

As many already know, Mexican Independence Day falls on September 16th each year. It commemorates the historic day in 1810 when Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla, a Catholic priest, made the famous “Grito de Dolores,” a passionate call to arms for Mexico’s independence from Spanish colonial rule. The occasion is marked by patriotic parades, stirring music, and, of course, an array of delectable Mexican cuisine.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found near I-35 and mile marker 27
Body found near I-35 and mile marker 27
Officer Involved Shooting in Williston
20-year-old injured in south Laredo shooting
Motorcycle Ax on Shiloh Dr.
Man taken to hospital after accident involving motorcycle on Shiloh Dr.
Hombre sentado en paso elevado de Loop 20 causa Movilización Policiaca
Update: Laredo Police help distraught man near Loop 20 overpass
Rain chances return by the end of the week .
Rain chances return by the end of the week .

Latest News

Laredo streets awash in Mexican colors as Independence Day nears
Laredo streets awash in Mexican colors as Independence Day nears
Man accused of car burglaries arrested by Laredo Police
COVID vaccine booster
Laredo suspends current Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines, awaits single-strain alternatives
Power outage in south Laredo prompts early dismissal