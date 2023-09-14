Laredo streets awash in Mexican colors as Independence Day nears

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo is embracing the vibrant hues of Mexico as vendors set up shop on various street corners, offering an enticing array of colorful Mexican items for sale, all in preparation for the Mexican Independence Day celebrations. Among these lively marketplaces is one located at the intersection of San Bernardo and Jackson.

From charro hats to iconic Mexican flags, there is no shortage of items to help residents immerse themselves in the festive spirit that is sweeping through Laredo. With numerous schools in the area also gearing up to celebrate the occasion, parents and children alike are eager to don their finest Mexican attire and partake in the forthcoming festivities.

Elisa Jimenez, one of the local vendors, shared her excitement about the upcoming celebration: “This is the only day we have to dress like this. Because the other days, we don’t have this kind of party. Today it is party time.”

As many already know, Mexican Independence Day falls on September 16th each year. It commemorates the historic day in 1810 when Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla, a Catholic priest, made the famous “Grito de Dolores,” a passionate call to arms for Mexico’s independence from Spanish colonial rule. The occasion is marked by patriotic parades, stirring music, and, of course, an array of delectable Mexican cuisine.

