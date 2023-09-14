Laredo suspends current Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines, awaits single-strain alternatives

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Health Department has temporarily halted the administration of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines as the city anticipates the arrival of new single-strain vaccines.

Last year’s vaccines, containing two strains of the virus, have been deemed outdated and are being phased out. During this interim period, the Laredo Health Department is ensuring that immediate vaccination needs are met by continuing to provide the current Novavax shot. However, the upcoming arrival of single-strain vaccines is expected to offer a more targeted approach to combating the virus.

Laredo health officials are scheduled to meet with representatives from the Texas Department of State Health Services to discuss ordering and shipping details for the new vaccines.

Below is the full press release from the City of Laredo:

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted emergency use authorization for updated COVID-19 vaccines, specifically designed to combat the latest variants. These vaccines promise enhanced protection, significantly reducing the risk of severe COVID-19 outcomes, including hospitalization and mortality. Laredo Public Health will be meeting with the Texas Department of State Health Services tomorrow, September 14, 2023, to obtain ordering and shipping information.

In light of this protocol announcement, through the direction of the Texas Department of State Health Services, Laredo Public Health has made the decision to temporarily suspend the administration of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. This suspension will remain in effect until the arrival of the new 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccines. However, Laredo Health will continue to provide the current Novavax vaccine in situations where immediate vaccination is deemed necessary, ensuring individuals do not needlessly wait for the updated 2023-2024 Novavax COVID-19 vaccine. Laredo Public Health has secured a limited quantity of the current Novavax vaccine to address urgent vaccination needs. Laredo Public Health firmly believes that this temporary suspension is a crucial step in ensuring that the public receives the most effective, up-to-date, and tailored protection against COVID-19.

Furthermore, once the updated COVID-19 vaccines are ordered and received through state funded programs like Texas Vaccines for Kids or the Bridge Access Program , the vaccines will then be made available to both uninsured and underinsured individuals at no cost for the vaccine itself. The only associated fee will be a nominal administration fee of $10 for children and $20 for adults. Vaccine availability for insured individuals will be made available once private stock vaccines are available to order.

Laredo Health also emphasizes the importance of following standing orders for vaccine administration and the significance of making informed choices regarding the vaccine you receive. It is our top priority to continue providing comprehensive and accurate information to guide you in making the best decisions for your health. Rest assured, once we receive the updated COVID-19 vaccines, we will promptly communicate with the public to resume vaccinations with these enhanced options. In the meantime, we encourage everyone to stay informed about COVID-19 community risk and exercise all prevention methods.

For more information and updates, please visit www.cityoflaredohealth.com or contact our Immunizations Division at 956-795-4916.

