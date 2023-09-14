LISD continues to hold flu vaccine clinics

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Independent School District is continuing its efforts to make sure students are protected during the flu season.

On Thursday morning, over 170 students received their flu shot at Garcia Early College High School.

A team of registered nurses have been visiting different campuses across the district to offer the vaccine to students.

Margarita Taboada, the principal at Garcia Early College High School says the campus continues to do its best to prevent the spread of the flu as well as covid.

“We continue with procedures to try and prevent the spread of Covid and flu and of course the other illnesses that might be out there,” said Taboada. “Some of the things that we have, our custodial staff continues to mist the classrooms after school, we also have air purifiers in the classrooms and in the cafeteria where students congregate.”

Now the district will continue to provide these free flu clinics at its elementary schools starting Tuesday of next week.

A parent or guardian has to be present for the flu shot if the student is in pre-K or kindergarten; meanwhile students in first grade through 12th grade need parents to sign a permission slip.

The Flu clinics are schedule for Tuesday, September 19, at J.C. Martin from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and at Kawas Elementary School from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, September 20, students at Heights Elementary School will have their flu vaccines from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., while students at Ligarde Elementary School will have their clinic from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

On Thursday, September 21, flu clinics will be held at Daiches from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and at Sanchez-Ochoa from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

