Man accused of car burglaries arrested by Laredo Police

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man allegedly tied to a couple of car burglaries is caught by police.

Laredo Police arrested as Jesus Martinez-Moncivais, 26, and charged him with burglary of a vehicle and evading arrest.

Authorities received a call on Thursday at around 1:19 a.m. regarding a suspicious man attempting to open car doors near the 200 block of Allende Street.

Officers arrived and saw a man identified as Martinez-Moncivais attempting to open a maroon Ford Escape.

When law enforcement tried to detain Martinez-Moncivais, he fled on foot.

Roughly two hours later, officers responded to the 4600 block of Monterrey Loop for a man who had broken into a Ford F-150.

Police were able to review surveillance footage and determine that Martinez-Moncivais was behind both incidents.

