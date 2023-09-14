New protective window film on glass to protect from intruders at Laredo schools

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The new school year has been well underway for over a month, but security efforts continue as school districts around the state continue to comply with a Texas Education Agency requirement to apply an extra layer of security at their campuses.

The process involves a few sprays, removing the plastic cover and placing the film on the window.

Christian Bodkin and his team have been going to several Laredo I.S.D. schools to install these new measures. The most recent school that they visited was Leon Daiches Elementary School.

“We are doing S800 security film, and we are putting it on all the interior doors and surrounding windows and the purpose is to slow people down if they were trying to break into the school,” said Bodkin.

According to Bodkin, the film prevents the glass from breaking completely, however it isn’t bulletproof but those prevent access to the building.

This material has been put to the test for many years, remaining strong throughout many years.

The film is applied and sealed with a black paste on the sides; it dries and then it’s ready but they are not the only school districts in Texas that are receiving this type of extra layer of security.

TEA is now requiring schools in the state to have window film on glass windows and doors to meet the state safety standards.

Dr. Oscar Perez, LISD Executive Director for security and safety said the district received a state grant to comply with the requirement.

“We have a total of 31 instructional facilities that’s 31 instructional facilities and so all the campuses are required to have that window film,” said Dr. Perez.

Dr. Perez said they are working on the southern part of the district they should be completing the project on Sept. 20.

Bodkin said they are also installing the window films at Zapata County ISD schools.

