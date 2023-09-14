Power outage in south Laredo prompts early dismissal

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A power outage in south Laredo has prompted early dismissal for several Laredo I.S.D. schools.

According to the AEP website, roughly 1,280 residents in south Laredo have been affected by the outage.

LISD has released students at Kawas, Hachar, and Daiches Elementary School.

Parents are asked to please pick up their children as soon as possible.

LISD Transportation Department has already sent buses for those students who rely on bus transportation.

Classes at Kawas Elementary School will resume on Friday, September 15, at their regularly scheduled time.

AEP is aware of the issue and is working on restoring power.

