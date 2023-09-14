Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Power outage in south Laredo prompts early dismissal

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A power outage in south Laredo has prompted early dismissal for several Laredo I.S.D. schools.

According to the AEP website, roughly 1,280 residents in south Laredo have been affected by the outage.

LISD has released students at Kawas, Hachar, and Daiches Elementary School.

Parents are asked to please pick up their children as soon as possible.

LISD Transportation Department has already sent buses for those students who rely on bus transportation.

Classes at Kawas Elementary School will resume on Friday, September 15, at their regularly scheduled time.

AEP is aware of the issue and is working on restoring power.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found near I-35 and mile marker 27
Body found near I-35 and mile marker 27
Officer Involved Shooting in Williston
20-year-old injured in south Laredo shooting
Hombre sentado en paso elevado de Loop 20 causa Movilización Policiaca
Update: Laredo Police help distraught man near Loop 20 overpass
Motorcycle Ax on Shiloh Dr.
Man taken to hospital after accident involving motorcycle on Shiloh Dr.
Rain chances return by the end of the week .
Rain chances return by the end of the week .

Latest News

Sames announces the return of ‘Kia in the Klassroom’ Program
Sames announces the return of ‘Kia in the Klassroom’ Program
Man accused of car burglaries arrested by Laredo Police
Man accused of car burglaries arrested by Laredo Police
Man accused of car burglaries arrested by Laredo Police
LISD and Laredo Fire educate students on fentanyl dangers
LISD and Laredo Fire educate students on fentanyl dangers