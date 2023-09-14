Sames announces the return of ‘Kia in the Klassroom’ Program

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Sames Kia is teaming up with the United Independent School District for an opportunity to reward a dedicated student with an amazing gift.

This is the eleventh year of the “Kia in the Klassroom” program.

It gives UISD high school students with perfect attendance throughout the year a chance to win a brand-new Kia Sportage at the end of the year.

Evelyn Sames, the CEO of the Sames Auto Group said this initiative is about going above and beyond for the students of Laredo.

“Showing up for school is important, but not just showing up, participating. Be active, give back to your community,” said Sames. “That’s what our mission at Sames Auto Group is all about. It’s not just doing what we do, but also going above and beyond and helping out our community.”

Sames Auto Group will donate the 2024 Kia Sportage to the winner in a drawing held before graduation.

