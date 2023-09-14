Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Sames announces the return of ‘Kia in the Klassroom’ Program

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Sames Kia is teaming up with the United Independent School District for an opportunity to reward a dedicated student with an amazing gift.

This is the eleventh year of the “Kia in the Klassroom” program.

It gives UISD high school students with perfect attendance throughout the year a chance to win a brand-new Kia Sportage at the end of the year.

Evelyn Sames, the CEO of the Sames Auto Group said this initiative is about going above and beyond for the students of Laredo.

“Showing up for school is important, but not just showing up, participating.  Be active, give back to your community,” said Sames. “That’s what our mission at Sames Auto Group is all about.  It’s not just doing what we do, but also going above and beyond and helping out our community.”

Sames Auto Group will donate the 2024 Kia Sportage to the winner in a drawing held before graduation.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found near I-35 and mile marker 27
Body found near I-35 and mile marker 27
Officer Involved Shooting in Williston
20-year-old injured in south Laredo shooting
Hombre sentado en paso elevado de Loop 20 causa Movilización Policiaca
Update: Laredo Police help distraught man near Loop 20 overpass
Motorcycle Ax on Shiloh Dr.
Man taken to hospital after accident involving motorcycle on Shiloh Dr.
Rain chances return by the end of the week .
Rain chances return by the end of the week .

Latest News

6a newscast recording
Sames announces the return of ‘Kia in the Klassroom’ Program
Man accused of car burglaries arrested by Laredo Police
Man accused of car burglaries arrested by Laredo Police
Man accused of car burglaries arrested by Laredo Police
6a newscast recording
Body of a man found near Border Patrol checkpoint