Truck drivers honored and appreciated during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Truck drivers, the unsung heroes of the nation’s supply chain, are receiving well-deserved recognition and appreciation this week.

On Thursday morning, September 14, several associations collaborated to provide essential services and tokens of appreciation to truck drivers. The event, held at Love’s Travel Shop, offered free haircuts, goodie bags, and even health screenings to the hardworking drivers.

Robert Logan of Peak Trailer Group emphasized the significance of acknowledging the tireless efforts of truck drivers: “Drivers, if you think about it, they’re on the road. They get cut off, they get pulled over, they get inspected, and rarely does someone come and show them appreciation for what they do. If it weren’t for them, we wouldn’t have a country that would function.”

National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, which runs through September 16th this year, is a time to express gratitude for the dedicated individuals who spend long hours on the road, ensuring that goods reach their destinations efficiently.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.