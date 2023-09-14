Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

United Longhorns looking for back to back wins

By Ryan Bailey
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Week four of high school football is officially underway with a trio of games taking place in Laredo on Thursday night.

The United Longhorns are facing the Clemens Buffaloes at the Student Activity Complex.

The Longhorns lost during their first game of the season but they have been on a winning streak since week two.

That game is expected to kick off at 7 p.m. at the Student Activity Complex.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found near I-35 and mile marker 27
Body found near I-35 and mile marker 27
Officer Involved Shooting in Williston
20-year-old injured in south Laredo shooting
Motorcycle Ax on Shiloh Dr.
Man taken to hospital after accident involving motorcycle on Shiloh Dr.
Hombre sentado en paso elevado de Loop 20 causa Movilización Policiaca
Update: Laredo Police help distraught man near Loop 20 overpass
Rain chances return by the end of the week .
Rain chances return by the end of the week .

Latest News

Friday Football Fever; Week Two
Friday Football Fever; Week Two
United "Living in the Moment" as Area Round Nears
Longhorns ‘Living in the Moment’
.
Longhorns Methodical in Topping Wolves
.
1st Half Struggles Doom Longhorns