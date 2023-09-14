Webb County Sheriff’s Office continues death investigation near I-35

WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating the death of an unidentified man whose body was found near the southbound lane of I-35 and mile marker 27.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Union Pacific Police at around 4:30 p.m. Thursday about a body that was found near the railroad tracks not too far from the Border Patrol checkpoint.

While the autopsy remains pending, Sheriff Cuellar said he does not suspect foul play.

“We found out that, ya know it’s a male subject. We don’t know how old he is, he had no ID, said Sheriff Cuellar. “It appears like maybe got struck by the train or he fell down and he died of his injuries, we don’t know yet. Until the medical examiner does her thing and finds out what really happened as far as the cause of death.”

Sheriff Cuellar adds that he does not believe he was an undocumented immigrant but the investigation remains ongoing.

