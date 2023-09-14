Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Webb County Sheriff’s Office continues death investigation near I-35

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating the death of an unidentified man whose body was found near the southbound lane of I-35 and mile marker 27.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Union Pacific Police at around 4:30 p.m. Thursday about a body that was found near the railroad tracks not too far from the Border Patrol checkpoint.

While the autopsy remains pending, Sheriff Cuellar said he does not suspect foul play.

“We found out that, ya know it’s a male subject. We don’t know how old he is, he had no ID, said Sheriff Cuellar. “It appears like maybe got struck by the train or he fell down and he died of his injuries, we don’t know yet. Until the medical examiner does her thing and finds out what really happened as far as the cause of death.”

Sheriff Cuellar adds that he does not believe he was an undocumented immigrant but the investigation remains ongoing.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found near I-35 and mile marker 27
Body found near I-35 and mile marker 27
Officer Involved Shooting in Williston
20-year-old injured in south Laredo shooting
Motorcycle Ax on Shiloh Dr.
Man taken to hospital after accident involving motorcycle on Shiloh Dr.
Hombre sentado en paso elevado de Loop 20 causa Movilización Policiaca
Update: Laredo Police help distraught man near Loop 20 overpass
Rain chances return by the end of the week .
Rain chances return by the end of the week .

Latest News

Laredo streets awash in Mexican colors as Independence Day nears
Laredo streets awash in Mexican colors as Independence Day nears
Laredo streets awash in Mexican colors as Independence Day nears
Laredo streets awash in Mexican colors as Independence Day nears
Man accused of car burglaries arrested by Laredo Police
COVID vaccine booster
Laredo suspends current Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines, awaits single-strain alternatives
Power outage in south Laredo prompts early dismissal