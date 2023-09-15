Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

1 person dies after being exposed to brain-eating amoeba at country club, health officials say

The country club has voluntarily closed the pool and splash pad.
The country club has voluntarily closed the pool and splash pad.(Source: CDC)
By K8 Newsdesk and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - An Arkansas resident is dead after they were exposed to a rare brain-eating amoeba.

According to a news release on Thursday from the Arkansas Department of Health, the person, who was not identified, died from a Naegleria fowleri infection.

The department said following testing and inspection, it determined the person was likely exposed at the Country Club of Little Rock splash pad.

Multiple samples were sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC reported one sample from the splash pad was confirmed to have viable Naegleria fowleri.

The remaining samples are still pending.

The country club has voluntarily closed the pool and splash pad.

“There is no ongoing risk to the public related to this exposure,” the health department said. It said the amoeba can’t infect people if swallowed and is not spread from person to person.

The amoeba can cause infection when it enters the body through the nose. Warm fresh water, such as lakes and rivers, tap water, as well as insufficiently chlorinated swimming pools and other recreational venues are among the places where it can be found. It does not live in the ocean, the CDC said.

Naegleria fowleri symptoms include severe headache, fever, nausea and vomiting. It can progress to stiff neck, seizures and coma that can lead to death.

Symptoms usually appear five days after infection but can start within one to 12 days, the health department said.

The last case reported in Arkansas was in 2013.

The CDC said most infections have been linked to swimming in southern states, like Florida and Texas, but the range of the amoeba could be expanding as the climate warms.

Copyright 2023 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
Power outage in south Laredo prompts early dismissal
Body found near I-35 and mile marker 27
Body found near I-35 and mile marker 27
An Ohio public school worker was fired after he's caught on video hitting a nonverbal student,...
Nonverbal 3-year-old boy hit by school employee, parents say
Man accused of car burglaries arrested by Laredo Police
Man accused of car burglaries arrested by Laredo Police
Webb County Sheriff’s Office continues death investigation near I-35
Webb County Sheriff’s Office continues death investigation near I-35

Latest News

Suspended Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton attends his impeachment trial in the Senate...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial nears a verdict as closing arguments begin
FILE - U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., a member of the House Freedom Caucus, speaks during a...
Video appears to show Rep. Lauren Boebert vaping at ‘Beetlejuice’ show before she was ejected
Members of the United Auto Workers union began picketing at a General Motors assembly plant in...
Workers are on strike at all 3 Detroit auto makers; Biden sending aides to help
UISD School bus carrying nine students involved in minor accident Friday morning
UISD School bus carrying nine students involved in minor accident Friday morning