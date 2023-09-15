Business Expo event aims to help Laredo businesses

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Laredo business owners will have an opportunity to feature their products during a first of its kind expo for Laredo.

Business owners will be able to set up shop and promote some of their products to some of the attendees.

There will be performances, food and a fashion show during both days.

The Laredo Business Expo is set to take place at the Sames Auto Arena during the last weekend of the month, which is Sept 30 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. as well as Sunday, Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information you can call 956-337-3267.

