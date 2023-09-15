CBP anticipates increase in traffic during Mexican holiday

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - As the celebrations for Mexican Independence Day continue throughout the weekend, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say heavy traffic is expected at Laredo ports of entry.

Officers are advising drivers that if they are planning on traveling through any of the bridges to be patient.

Long lines are expected at both bridges.

CBP advises travelers to have all their documents ready when crossing the border to speed up the process and have traffic flow smoothly.

