Celebrate Diez y Seis at Laredo’s first ever Michelada Fest
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Laredoans can celebrate Mexico’s Independence at the the first ever Michelada Fest for the Gateway City.
The event will take place Saturday, September 16, 2023 from 2 p.m. to midnight at the Park & Ride located at 1800 Hillside Road.
The festival will feature “Michie” vendors, DJ’s, Mariachis, food vendors, a kids zone and live music with Los Traileros del Norte headlining.
Children 10 and under get in free. For tickets visit bordermusicgroup.com. Vendors can call (956) 764-0323.
