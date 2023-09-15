Shop Local
Driver involved in I-35 accident charged with accident involving damages and DWI

Joseph Chris Reyes Jr, age 23
By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A driver involved in an accident on I-35 is facing multiple charges including driving while intoxicated and accident involving damage to a vehicle.

Laredo Police arrested Joseph Chris Reyes Jr, age 23 in the case.

A victim called police on Friday at around 3:14 a.m. saying that a black Nissan Frontier had hit her vehicle near the 2300 block of Jacaman Road and fled the scene.

Moments later, police received another report about a hit run matching the same description at the 400 block of Calton Road.

Soon after, police received a call about a black Nissan Frontier that was involved in an accident at the 5300 block of I-35.

Authorities say Reyes was displaying signs of intoxication and was arrested on scene.

Reyes was transported to a hospital for medical evaluation and allegedly attempted to evade arrest.

Police say he even tried to grab an officer’s taser after he removed one his handcuffs.

Officers detained Reyes and charged him with accident involving damage to vehicle, driving while intoxicated, attempt to take weapon from an officer, escape from custody, evading arrest, and resisting arrest.

