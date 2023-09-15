Shop Local
Freedom Elementary School Students embrace Mexican Culture in style

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Young students came together to celebrate Mexico’s Independence Day in a truly stylish fashion.

On Friday, young pupils at Freedom Elementary were excited to wear their traditional Mexican attire.

The school’s campus proudly showcased their appreciation for Mexican culture with a sea of bright and colorful outfits.

Freedom Elementary School Principal Stephanie Garcia stressed the importance of celebrating and preserving cultural heritage, regardless of where one lives.

“So here at Freedom, we always love to celebrate and especially today because we get to celebrate our culture,” said Garcia. “Living in the border, it is so important for us having that Mexican Heritage to celebrate, to learn more about it and today, a lot of our students came dressed with their Mexican attire.”

The school also took a moment to honor grandparents, recognizing their invaluable role in passing down traditions.

