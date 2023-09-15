Laredo community invited to celebrate Mexican Independence Day at El Portal

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo and the Mexican General Consulate are inviting the community to a celebration at “El Portal” Friday right in front of the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo for Mexican Independence Day.

Downtown Laredo is coming alive with vibrant colors as well as the spirit of Mexico as vendors and the community members at El Portal have been setting up since the early morning hours.

The event is free and open to the public.

The Laredo Police Department is advising participants to take precautions if they plan to go downtown.

“We are just telling the people to take very self-preservations measures like don’t leave your valuables in vehicles, lock your cars other than that all we are asking people make sure they drive a little slow and watch our for pedestrians that can be walking around,” said Investigator Joe Baeza.

The event is taking place at El Portal in front of the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo at 6 p.m.

The highlight of the evening is the traditional Grito ceremony at 8 p.m.

Street parking will be available.

