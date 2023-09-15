Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Laredo community invited to celebrate Mexican Independence Day at El Portal

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo and the Mexican General Consulate are inviting the community to a celebration at “El Portal” Friday right in front of the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo for Mexican Independence Day.

Downtown Laredo is coming alive with vibrant colors as well as the spirit of Mexico as vendors and the community members at El Portal have been setting up since the early morning hours.

The event is free and open to the public.

The Laredo Police Department is advising participants to take precautions if they plan to go downtown.

“We are just telling the people to take very self-preservations measures like don’t leave your valuables in vehicles, lock your cars other than that all we are asking people make sure they drive a little slow and watch our for pedestrians that can be walking around,” said Investigator Joe Baeza.

The event is taking place at El Portal in front of the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo at 6 p.m.

The highlight of the evening is the traditional Grito ceremony at 8 p.m.

Street parking will be available.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
Power outage in south Laredo prompts early dismissal
Body found near I-35 and mile marker 27
Body found near I-35 and mile marker 27
An Ohio public school worker was fired after he's caught on video hitting a nonverbal student,...
Nonverbal 3-year-old boy hit by school employee, parents say
UISD investigating false threat at Laredo middle school
UISD investigating false threat at Laredo middle school
UISD School bus carrying nine students involved in minor accident Friday morning
UISD School Bus carrying nine students involved in minor accident Friday morning

Latest News

Nixon Swim Team continues to promote pool safety in Laredo
Nixon Swim Team continues to promote pool safety in Laredo
CBP anticipates increase in traffic during Mexican holiday
CBP anticipates increase in traffic during Mexican holiday
CBP anticipates increase in traffic during Mexican holiday
Laredo community invited to celebrate Mexican Independence Day at El Portal