Nixon Swim Team continues to promote pool safety in Laredo

By Lisely Garza
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Recently, the Nixon Swim Team was recognized during city council for their efforts to teach the community about pool safety.

This initiative was inspired by their head swim coach Maritza Gomez after she suffered a traumatic event at a swimming pool at a very young age.

Now Gomez wants to prevent something like this from happening to someone else.

“It happened to me when I was in second grade. I was pushed into the 12 feet deep, and I basically became unconscious at the bottom of the pool and I was fortunate there was a bystander that was able to rescue me within minutes of being unconscious,” said Gomez.

Gomez adds the team was able to volunteer with the Laredo Parks and Recreation Department.

They were also invited to advocate about the different swimming entities in Laredo.

