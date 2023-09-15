Rollover accident closes I-35 early Friday morning

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An early morning accident leads first responders to block an I-35 entrance on the northbound lane.

KGNS News was at the scene of the accident on I-35 in front of the Hillside Frontage Road entrance at around 3:30 a.m.

Video shows a black vehicle that sustained heavy damage in the collision.

Fire units were still at the site of the accident as well as Laredo Police who were directing traffic.

Members of the crash team could also be seen investigating what led up to the accident.

No word on the condition of the driver or if any passengers were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The entrance onto the highway is now open.

