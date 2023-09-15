Shop Local
UISD investigating false threat at Laredo middle school

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A group of parents were seen picking up their children at a UISD Middle School following a drawing that portrayed a threat.

According to a UISD spokesperson, a cartoon like drawing was sent out on Friday morning that portrayed an active shooter on the campus of Raul Perales Middle School.

UISD Police investigated the drawing and determined the threat was false.

Bonnie Garcia Elementary was on temporary lockdown as a precaution because they were not sure what was happening.

The following letter was sent to parents:

Dear Parent or Guardian, on the morning of September 15, 2023, a report was received of a FALSE threat at Raul Perales Middle School. The UISD Police Department and Administration have investigated and there is NO CREDIBLE THREAT.

Although no credibility to this threat has been found, we wanted to make you aware of the situation. As a precaution, there will be extra police on duty at the campus and backpacks will be checked.

United ISD takes the wellbeing of our students and staff very seriously, and is taking every precaution to ensure the safety of everyone at our schools.

We will continue to investigate this matter and monitor the situation. Making a threat on a public school can have serious legal and financial consequences for the perpetrator. Appropriate legal action will be taken as warranted. We are asking all parents to talk to your children about safety. If you see or hear any possible threats, please report them immediately to District authorities or police.

