UISD investigating false threat at Perales Middle School

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Frightening moments for students and parents at a Laredo middle school Friday morning after rumors about a possible threat surfaced.

UISD is once again investigating another school threat, this time at Perales Middle School that dealt with an alleged active shooter.

Mike Garza, the Associate Superintendent for the school district said several students at Perales began to receive threats via “Airdrop”.

The messages claimed that there was an active shooter on the campus.

Once the principal was informed, Garza said immediate action was taken.

A nearby elementary school was placed on lockdown but it was determined that there was no intruder on campus, and now officials are looking into how the message came to light.

“They have heard this going around and they decided to lockdown their campus, we probably need to review our lockdown procedure to make sure that we are checking that it’s a credible deal on something like that, and we rather to be safe than sorry,” said Garza.

Garza adds that they are looking to into some students, but it will be difficult to pinpoint where the message originated from since it was spread through airdrop.

The district reminds students to think twice before making any type of threat and reminds them about some of the potential consequences they can face such as suspension and expulsion from the district.

This is not the first time that the district has dealt with these false threats.

Last week, UISD received a tip about a possible threat at United South High School, which turned out to be false.

