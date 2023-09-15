Shop Local
UISD School bus carrying nine students involved in minor accident Friday morning

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A school bus carrying nine students is involved in an accident early Friday morning.

It happened at the intersection of Palo de Rosa and Canary Loop near Highway 359 at around 7 p.m.

According to a UISD Transportation official, the UISD School bus was carrying nine students when it was involved in a minor fender bender.

No injuries were reported; however, the students that were on the bus were evaluated as a precautionary measure.

This comes just days after another school bus with the district was involved in an accident with a train.

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

