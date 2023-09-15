United Longhorns loses two game streak to Clemens

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Week four of the high school football season kicked off Thursday night with three games in our area including one looking for back-to-back wins.

United faced off against Clemens down at the Student Activity Complex.

The Longhorns were coming off a game where they scored 62 points in a win over Seguin.

In the third play of the game, Clemens was looking to go deep. Nathan Alvarez with a pretty ball over the middle connects with Christian Dupree in full stride, 52-yard pitch and catch put that at a 7-0 lead.

After an interception for the road team, there was a chance to take control, the Longhorns’ defense went after Alvarez, Marcus Munoz with the pick.

After a muffed punt essentially made the game 14-0, the Longhorns’ defense tightening up after giving up 59 last week looking much better this time around.

United would get the lead down to just three with a score right out of the break but never get closer than that, falling 48 to 20.

