Watch Now: KGNS and Telemundo Laredo to celebrate Mexican Independence Day at El Portal

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - KGNS and Telemundo Laredo will be broadcasting an entire show from El Portal to celebrate Mexico’s Independence Day, Dieciséis de Septiembre.

Telemundo En Tu Casa will be live and on location.

There will be several festivities from live music performed by a local high school mariachi group to colorful dance of ballet folklorico.

The broadcast starts on Friday, Sept. 15 at 11 a.m.

