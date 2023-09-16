Death Investigation Underway After Man’s Body is Found

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Officials at Webb County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a body was found in the Pueblo Nuevo neighborhood on Friday, September 15, 2023.

The body was found at around8′oclock at the 200 Block of Milagro Street on Friday. Reports indicate the victim was in his mid-twenties, wearing black pants, and a gray long-sleeved shirt. Deputies are waiting on the Webb County Medical Examiner to determine a cause of death for the man.

As of Saturday, September 16, 2023, deputies report no signs of foul play in connection to this case and they are working to identify the victim.

Deputies are asking for help as the investigation into this case continues, you can call (956) 523-4408 to report any information.

