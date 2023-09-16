Heavy rainfall causing flooded streets in Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Heavy rainfall Friday night caused several streets to flood. Laredo Police warned about the dangers of high waters and reported crews were sent out to rescue a car that was swept into the water near Coke St. and Convent Ave.

Flooded streets reported by LPD as of 10:30 pm Friday :

· Between Meadow and Buena Vista on Saunders

· Lafayette to garden on San Bernardo

· Chihuahua/McClelland

· Ejido and La Terraza

· Coke and Convent

· McPherson/shiloh

· 6100 riverside

· Rancho viejo/Mines

· Mann rd/San Dario

· Bruni/ Anna

· Clark/Buena Vista

· 2106 Santa Ursula

· Matamoros/San Eduardo

· Jacaman between Bartlett and Sinatra

· 83/Market under the bridge

· 35 / Exit 8

· Hillside/Springfield

· San Bernardo/ park

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.