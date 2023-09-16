Heavy rainfall causing flooded streets in Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Heavy rainfall Friday night caused several streets to flood. Laredo Police warned about the dangers of high waters and reported crews were sent out to rescue a car that was swept into the water near Coke St. and Convent Ave.
Flooded streets reported by LPD as of 10:30 pm Friday :
· Between Meadow and Buena Vista on Saunders
· Lafayette to garden on San Bernardo
· Chihuahua/McClelland
· Ejido and La Terraza
· Coke and Convent
· McPherson/shiloh
· 6100 riverside
· Rancho viejo/Mines
· Mann rd/San Dario
· Bruni/ Anna
· Clark/Buena Vista
· 2106 Santa Ursula
· Matamoros/San Eduardo
· Jacaman between Bartlett and Sinatra
· 83/Market under the bridge
· 35 / Exit 8
· Hillside/Springfield
· San Bernardo/ park
For more headlines. click here.
Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.