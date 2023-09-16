Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Mavericks re-sign Markieff Morris, who was the other piece in Kyrie Irving trade

Markieff Morris is re-signing with the Mavericks after coming to Dallas as the other piece of the trade that brought Kyrie Irving from Brooklyn
Logo
Logo(NBA)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Markieff Morris, the other piece of the trade that brought Kyrie Irving to Dallas from Brooklyn, is re-signing with the Mavericks.

The return of Morris was announced Saturday, a little more than two months after Irving agreed to stay with Dallas on a $120 million, three-year contract. Irving and Morris were traded in February.

The 34-year-old Morris played sparingly after the trade, averaging 4.5 points in almost nine minutes per game with Dallas. The forward has career averages of 10.6 points and 5.0 rebounds in 12 seasons with eight teams.

Whether Morris sees more playing time will depend on the roles of trade acquisitions Grant Williams and Richaun Holmes. Another factor will be the development of rookie first-round picks Dereck Lively II and Olivier Maxence-Prosper.

Morris was with the Los Angeles Lakers when they won the championship in the 2020 playoff “bubble” in Florida.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Most Read

Dateline NBC to feature Laredo serial killer Juan David Ortiz
‘Streets of Laredo’ NBC’s Dateline to feature Laredo serial killer Juan David Ortiz
Joseph Chris Reyes Jr, age 23
Driver involved in I-35 accident charged with accident involving damages and DWI
UISD School bus carrying nine students involved in minor accident Friday morning
UISD School Bus carrying nine students involved in minor accident Friday morning
UISD investigating false threat at Laredo middle school
UISD investigating false threat at Laredo middle school
Rollover accident closes I-35 early Friday morning
Rollover accident closes I-35 early Friday morning

Latest News

What if public transit was like Uber? A small city ended its bus service to find out
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard (53) celebrates a stop against the Chicago...
Shaquille Leonard’s return from injury gives the Colts’ defense a jolt of energy
FILE - This UGC photo made available by a source wishing to remain anonymous shows Chinese...
Laos deports human rights lawyer who was fleeing state pressure back to China
Houston Dynamo
Houston Dynamo take shutout streak into matchup against Saint Louis City SC