Power Outages Reported across Laredo

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Thousands across Laredo report power outages after severe thunderstorms affect our area.

Over 1,000 customers are left without power near J.J. Estates by Del Mar Hills Area.

According to the AEP website, as of 11″oclock tonight several areas across town do not have any power. Over in South Laredo by Highway 83 by the Laredo College South Campus, another 1,000 customers have reported outages.

Outages have also been reported by the Concord Hills Neighborhood in southeast Laredo, more than 700 people have reported outages.

Over by Lakeside over 200 people have reported outages.

In central Laredo by Laredo Medical Center, more than 400 people have been left without electricity.

We’ll update this article as more information becomes available.

