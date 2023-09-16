Shop Local
Thunderstorms Leave Damages Behind

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Saturday, September 16, 2023, over 100 AEP Texas customers were still without power. That’s according to officials with the electric company. The spokesperson with AEP Texas shares that crews will continue to work until power is restored.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, 13 drivers were left stranded during the storms on Friday 15, 2023. Four fire alarms were activated, and two powerlines came down over on Liberty Loop and Bob Bullock Loop. Officials with the Fire Department say a home on Eistetter’s Street flooded as a result of the heavy rains.

A car was also reported to have fallen into what Laredo Police are calling a sinkhole on Santa Ursula and Lafayette. Police are also reporting several traffic lights across Laredo were still down on Saturday 16, 2023, in the aftermath of the storm. As of 2′clock in the afternoon on Saturday 12 traffic lights were reported to not be working. For more updates, you can visit this website.

A gas station on the corner of Calton Road and San Bernardo Avenue had some water and gas flow into the store on Friday. According to the Laredo Fire Department after a check, they found no leak in any of the pumps and the damage was cleared up by Saturday afternoon.

